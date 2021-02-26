Save up to $679 on Apple iPad Pro models in cert. refurb condition, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s latest and previous-generation iPad Pro models starting at *$470*. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 free applying otherwise. Our top pick is the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at *$769.99* in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $1,149 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $379 in savings and marks one of the best discounts to date.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pros all sport Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. That’s alongside Apple’s A12X Bionic chip to power the experience as well as Face ID, 12MP camera, up to 10-hours of battery life, and four speakers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.



