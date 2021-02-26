WD 500GB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External Portable Solid State Drive for *$79.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this one is regularly $120 at B&H, where it is currently on sale for $90, and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. Featuring “blazing fast NVMe technology” with speeds up to 1050MB/s, this is a great little SSD for storing photos, backups, and just as your daily portable storage device. Other features include 256-bit AES hardware encryption, shock-, vibration, and drop-resistance (to 6.5-feet), as well as the USB-C connection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below.



