Samsung Launches the A32 4G Version with 90Hz Refresh Rate

Samsung has officially taken the wraps off the Galaxy A32 4G, a model which despite looking like a downgrade of the 5G version actually comes with several important improvements. The South Koreans provide a quick description of what you’ll find on the new A32: “Whatever your passion, the Galaxy A32 is here to bring you closer to all the things you love. Whether you are filming your latest dance video or streaming your favorite game, the device can help you take everything you do to the next level. Featuring a versatile Quad camera, the Galaxy A32 lets you instantly capture and share your amazing stories and experiences. With the device’s Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and 5,000mAh battery, you can enjoy the best experience possible when streaming and gaming,” the company says. So the A32 is indeed coming with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, and the big news this time is the addition of support for 90 Hz refresh rate. This is quite a major upgrade that makes the l...