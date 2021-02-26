HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat at $120 (Save 29%)

*Update: *Down to *$120.13 shipped* at Amazon.



Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for *$126.12 shipped*. Having dropped from $150, you’ll still pay as much at $169 at Home Depot with today’s offer saving you as much as 25%. This not only comes within $1 of our previous mention, but is the best price in over two months. Regardless of if you’ve welcomed Siri, Alexa, or Assistant into your smart home, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat will be compatible. Alongside smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, there’s also the built-in touchscreen. Now that winter has arrived and with it lots of snow for much of the country, this is a great upgrade to help keep your smart home the perfect temperature while also taking advantage of energy savings. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



