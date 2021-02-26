New Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub turns a single port into three with 8K support, 40Gb/s speeds, more

If you’ve been on the hunt for a future-proof hub, Anker may have just delivered. A new Anker Thunderbolt 4 hub has emerged, and it does what many solutions that preceded it could not: turn one port into several. It doesn’t stop there – a DC power cable provides enough juice to charge MacBooks at 85-watts via an upstream Thunderbolt 4 input. Three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports provide a maximum 15 watts of power and can “transfer a 20GB file in just over 10 seconds.” And for those one-off situations when you need USB-A, a 3.1 Gen 2 port is also made available. Continue reading to learn more.



