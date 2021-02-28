Microsoft patches serious NTFS drive corruption flaw in Windows 10... but there's a catch

Around a month and a half ago we reported about a serious flaw in Windows 10 that could be exploited to corrupt the contents of an NTFS drive. With Microsoft dawdling in its response, it was down to security researchers from OSR to produce a third-party patch. But now Microsoft has stepped up to the plate and, finally, come up with an official fix for the flaw. Sadly, it's not all good news as the fix is not currently available for everyone. See also: Security researchers develop unofficial patch for drive-corrupting Windows 10 NTFS bug Serious Windows 10 flaw could… [Continue Reading]