GOP Rep. Bill Cassidy says Trump won't be the party's 2024 presidential nominee
"He'll be 78 years old. I don't think he'll be our nominee," GOP Rep. Bill Cassidy said about Donald Trump on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.Full Article
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana tells CNN’s Dana Bash that his party will to lose if they continue to “idolize”..