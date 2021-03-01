President Biden denounces ‘anti-union propaganda’ ahead of Amazon union vote

Photo by Adam Schultz for White House / Flickr



On Sunday night, President Joe Biden released a message of support for unionizing Amazon workers in Alabama, while sternly denouncing anti-union efforts by employers. The message comes in the midst of a contentious union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer. And while Biden stopped short of an explicit endorsement of the fledgling Bessemer union, he was broadly enthusiastic about the benefits of collective bargaining.



“I made it clear during my campaign that my policy would be to support unions organizing and the right to collectively bargain,” Biden said in the statement. “I’m keeping that promise.”



It’s rare for a sitting president to publicly support a union drive, and the statement is careful not to direct workers to vote in...