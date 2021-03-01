Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the highly anticipated title

Elden Ring is the next FromSoftware game, although it has been entirely quiet after the development team went dark after the teaser trailer that was shown at Microsoft’s E3 2019 showcase. Anticipation is high to say the least for the upcoming collaboration between the Dark Souls/Bloodborne visionary, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and Game of Thrones/A Song of Fire and Ice creator, George R.R. Martin. But after leaving gamers with nothing but a dream since 2019, and questions of whether or not the project was still in development, it now appears a new trailer has leaked online giving a very first look at Elden Ring gameplay, and more. Head below for additional details.



