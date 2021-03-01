Instagram wants more people to go live at once, so today, it’s launching Live Rooms. The feature, which will be available globally, allows four people to video chat in a live broadcast, compared to the previous limit of two. Instagram’s blog post today says it hopes the feature encourages people to start a...
Instagram’s new Live Rooms feature lets up to four people go live at once
The Verge
