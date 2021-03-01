Minneapolis will no longer use influencers to cover first George Floyd murder trial

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images



The Minneapolis City Council has walked back a plan approved last week that would have paid influencers to share city-approved messages during the upcoming trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, Motherboard reported. He’s one of four former Minneapolis cops charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, which sparked protests across the country last summer.



The Minneapolis City Council approved the plan on Friday, which called for six influencers to be paid about $2,000 each to spread the city’s messages with Black, Native American, Hmong, and Latino communities. The goal was to “address/dispel incorrect information” by using “trusted messengers,” part of a program the city refers to as its Joint Information System to share “timely...