Volvo’s first EV is stuck on cargo ships waiting for a software update

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUVs are currently being held at US ports because the company is waiting to ship a crucial software update before releasing them to customers and dealers, The Verge has learned.



The problem appears to be that these XC40 Recharge SUVs — which is Volvo’s first all-electric vehicle — left the company’s factory without the Volvo On Call software activated. Volvo On Call is a subscription service that connects Volvo cars to an owner’s smartphone, allowing them to remotely turn the vehicle on and off, lock or unlock the doors, and access diagnostic information.



One customer, who was supposed to take delivery of his XC40 Recharge at the end of February, tells The Verge his dealer’s best guess is that his SUV may not...