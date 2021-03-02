Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is finally here

Back in January, we told you about Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2, including its specifications. This successor to the original is notable for being much more affordable while still being elegant and beautiful. And yes, Fiesta Red is still available as a color option -- along with the less-fun Mercury Gray. Today, this Chrome OS convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen display finally becomes available for purchase. Pricing starts at just $549, and for a limited time, you will also get a $30 gift card to use on a future purchase, such as a laptop bag, mouse, or other accessory.… [Continue Reading]