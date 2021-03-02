[Update: Pulled from App Store] Apple retires Music Memos app for iOS, suggests Voice Memos instead

Apple has announced that it is discontinuing its Music Memos application. As such, it has rolled out an update to the app today to allow users to export their recordings to the Voice Memos app. This is the first update to Music Memos in over a year, and it’s sole purpose to sunset the app altogether.



*Update March 2, 2021: *Apple has officially discontinued the Music Memos application and removed it from the App Store completely. This was first spotted by The 8-Bit.



