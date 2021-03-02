Put this adjustable weight bench in your home gym at nearly 25% off, now $121.50 shipped

FLYBIRD Fitness (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the its 2021 Adjustable Weight Bench for *$121.74 shipped* after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160 or more, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. A perfect upgrade or option to center your home gym around, it is made of frosted steel and has a 650-pound weight limit. The 2-inch soft foam padding is complemented by the adjustable back and seat positions while three bolts and an anti-skid plastic caps “increase stability.” Best of all, there are no screws needed for assembly, just insert three simple pins and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. More details below.



