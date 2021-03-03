Kindle Oasis E-reader drops to $170 in Woot sale (Save 43%), more from $17

Today only, Woot is discounting as selection Amazon Echo speakers, Blink cameras, and Kindle eReaders. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the Kindle Oasis 32GB Wi-Fi model at *$169.99*. Having originally fetched $300 and still selling for as much at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked to date and beats our previous mention by $50. Kindle Oasis delivers one of Amazon’s most premium E-reading experiences with a a 7-inch e-ink display and battery life that lasts for weeks at a time. There’s also IPX8 waterproofing so you can read in the tub or pool, as well as 32GB of storage for holding an entire library of digital titles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 13,000 customers.



more…