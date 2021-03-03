Google Chrome 89 Now Available for Download

Google has recently announced that Chrome 89 landed in the stable channel, and just as expected, it comes with several important improvements. First and foremost, there are major security patches, with Google explaining that it addressed a number of 47 security vulnerabilities, some of them flagged with a high severity rating. A heap buffer overflow in TabStrip reported by Khalil Zhani and described in CVE-2021-21159 earned the security researcher a bounty of $10,000, according to Google. Chrome 89 now requires SSE3 processors, with Google itself claiming only a small number of devices are likely to be impacted, and comes with options to search open tabs. At the same time, the browser now automatically defaults to HTTPS when the user doesn’t specifically point the browser to HTTP, and this is a change that makes sense given Google has been insisting on the security protocol for quite a while now. First-party sets now in Chrome In addition, Chro...