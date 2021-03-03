Lamicall’s rotating metal MacBook/laptop stand now up to 25% off at under $30 shipped

Lamicall (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Desk Stand for *$29.74 shipped*. Regularly up to $40 and more recently selling for $35, today’s offer is as much as 25% off the going rate, more than $20 below the latest model, and the best we can find. This is a rotatable swivel laptop stand compatible with MacBooks up to 15-inches as well as other similarly-sized machines. Lifting your laptop to a far more ergonomic position, this model is made of “premium alloy” with rubber pads on the top surface and front lip that keep your machine scratch-free and promotes better heat dispersion. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…