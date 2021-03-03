Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool even has an LED flashlight: $9.50 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Mini Multitool for *$9.74 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $4. This affordable multitool attempts to offer everything you could need while adventuring outdoors. Not only will you garner needle nose pliers, but also wire cutters, a can opener, Phillips screwdriver, straight edge knife, serrated knife, key ring, and even an LED flashlight. A carrying case is included and this unit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



