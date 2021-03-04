Amazon 1-day Carfidant sale readies you for car cleaning season from $13.50 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Carfidant (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering up to *35% off i*ts automotive supplies and cleaning products. One standout here is the highly-rated Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover Car Buffer Kit at* $15.96 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Your total will drop to *$14.36* if you opt for Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel it after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $20, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. This kit includes the Scratch and Swirl Remover as well as a buffer pad to “erase years of wear and tear from your vehicles paint and overall appearance.” Made in the USA and safe for “all paints and colors,” it will also restore the exterior “gloss and shine” of your vehicle and give you a reason to get outside when the weather warms up. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. Just be sure to head below for even more options from *$13.50*.



