All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones see very first discounts from $160

Amazon is currently discounting Motorola’s lineup of all-new unlocked Android smartphones headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for* $379.99 shipped*. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount to date on this handset. Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside 2-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more from *$160*.



more…