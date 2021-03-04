LEGO journeys to the Hundred Acre Wood with new 1,200-piece Winnie the Pooh kit

Today, The LEGO Group is unveiling the latest addition to its collection of fan-inspired creations. Entering as yet another beloved children’s series, the new LEGO Ideas Winnie the Pooh set brings all of the characters into brick-built form with five all-new minifigures, over 1,200 pieces, and all of the charm you’d expect from the Hundred Acre Wood. Head below for a closer look at the model and all of the details on when you’ll be able to assemble it for yourself.



