VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos sound system upgrades your home theater at $200 off

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 46-inch 5.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System with Wireless Subwoofer (SB46514-F6) at *$599.99 shipped*. Down from $800, today’s deal falls within $2 of its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. You’ll find that this home theater system is perfect for bringing you further into every movie you watch. With five audio channels, one subwoofer, and four upward-firing speakers, you’ll enjoy room-filling sound that fully engulfs you in anything you watch. I use a 3.1.2-channel system at home and it’s already great, so upgrading to a 5.1.4-channel setup will be even better. No wiring is required either here, as the rear speakers plug into the wireless subwoofer for a clean and easy install. Chromecast is also built-in making it easy to send audio from your smartphone or computer to your new speaker setup. Rated 4/5 stars.



