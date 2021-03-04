Prep for camping and outages with four best-selling LED camping lanterns: $18 (Save 35%)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the four of its LED Camping Lanterns for *$18.20 shipped* once the on-page 35% coupon has been clipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This bundle includes four Vont LED lanterns that are perfect for camping, power outages, and much more. Each one is waterproof and powered by included AA batteries that can last up to 90 hours before needing to be swapped out. These #1 best-selling lanterns have garnered an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from well over 31,500 Amazon shoppers.



more…