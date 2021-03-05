Best Buy discounts Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, much more in latest 3-day sale

Best Buy is closing out the work week by kicking off its latest 3-day sale today, discounting a selection of Apple products, smart TVs, Beats headphones, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35, with free curbside pickup available as well. Headlining is the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for *$159.99 shipped* in Light Blue, which is available at Amazon as well as Best Buy. Originally fetching $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $230 going rate with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking the second-best price in nearly a year.



Delivering active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of playback per charge in the usual Beats design, Solo Pro also comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and more. Another notable perk is that just 10-minutes on a charger will refuel these cans with 3-hours of listening time. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review.



more…