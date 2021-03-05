'I'm on the move!': NASA's Perseverance rover takes its first test drive on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has taken its first drive on Mars, just weeks after landing on the Red Planet.Full Article
Nasa's newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 6.4 metres on the odometer in its first test drive.The..
WASHINGTON — After a perfect touchdown via self-destructing rocket cradle, NASA's newest rover is set to start doing some amazing..