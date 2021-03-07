Save up to 80% on print magazine subscriptions at Amazon from $3, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to* 80% off* a selection of print magazine subscriptions. With prices starting at *$2.99*, you’ll find a collection of price cuts on popular titles ranging from Bon Appetit and Entertainment Weekly to GQ, Better Homes and Gardens, and more. You’re looking at 6- or 12-month print subscriptions that will deliver to your home for free each month, but will auto renew for the full price following the issues covered in today’s sale. Everything also comes backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.



