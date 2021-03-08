Mario Day 2021 starts now! Nintendo game deals, Switch consoles, accessories, more

Mario Day (or Mar10) is starting now! The yearly celebration tends to yield notable price drops on a wide range of Nintendo gear including top-notch Switch games, controllers, accessories, toys, as well as collectibles, and this year is no exception. While some of those sweet 35th anniversary Mario games might be on their way out, there are plenty of things from the Mushroom Kingdom on sale today to make up for them. You can expect this post to be updated regularly throughout the week with deals, but there are plenty of price drops to take a look at right now including first-party Switch games, that Mario Red and Blue console, PowerA gear, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the early Mario Day deals.



