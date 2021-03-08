Ubisoft announced today that The Division franchise has reached over 40 million unique players. Also, the release of the Warlords of New York expansion one year ago saw the highest monthly active users for The Division 2. That being said, if you're still playing The Divison 2 or plan to pick up the game in the coming months, here is what you should expect from Ubisoft. The French developer announced plans to deliver new, meaningful content for The Division 2 in late 2021 at the earliest. “As announced a few weeks back, we have begun work on new content for The Division 2. The development of this content will be led by a group of project veterans at Ubisoft Massive. This will see Adrian Trasca and Yannick Banchereau staying at the helm of the project as producer and associate creative director. We are also excited to anno...Full Article
The Division 2 Next Major Update to Be Released in Late 2021 at the Earliest
Softpedia0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top Stories: iPhone 13 Leaks, OLED iPads and Macs, New AirTags Evidence
iPhone rumors are heating up, with noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week releasing a wide-ranging report outlining his expectations..
MacRumours.com
NA Proactive news snapshot: Essex Minerals Inc, Numinus Wellness Inc, Kenorland Minerals Ltd, MagicMed Industries Inc UPDATE ...
Essex Minerals Inc (CVE:ESX) on Thursday provided an update on its Australian gold exploration earn-in joint venture with KNX..
Proactive Investors