If you’ve waited for the right time to purchase an iPhone 12 and you live in the United States, this is pretty much the best moment to get one. And it’s all because Verizon has launched an offer that you can hardly say no to, as it lets customers to buy an iPhone 12 and get another one for free. There’s a small catch though. In theory, Verizon offers this huge offer for pretty much any model in the iPhone 12 series, so you can choose from the standard model, the mini, the Pro, and the Pro Max. But the second model you’re supposed to be getting for free is discounted by $800, so in theory, if the additional iPhone you choose costs more than that, you need to pay the difference. iPhone 12 mini, the only model not matching expectations But on the other hand, if you go for the base iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, then you don’t need to pay anything, so the device comes completely free of...Full Article
An Offer You Can’t Refuse: Buy One iPhone 12, Get Another One for Free
