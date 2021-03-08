SSL’s latest 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface for Mac sees rare price drop to $199

Vintage King Audio (97% piscine feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Solid State Logic SSL2 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface for Mac at *$199 shipped*. You’ll also find this discount available at B&H and a number of other audio dealers right now. Regularly $230 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low, $30 off the going rate, and the best we can find. One of the major announcements from NAMM 2020, today’s offer is among the lowest we have ever tracked and one of the only real discounts we have seen thus far. SSL is the maker of some of the best world-class audio production gear in history, and the SSL2 brings that pedigree to a far more affordable, at-home box. Alongside USB-C connectivity and some brilliant SSL touches (analogue color enhancement, etc.), this one brings two XLR-1/4-inch combo inputs to connect microphones and more with your Mac/recording system. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage right here. Additional details below.



more…