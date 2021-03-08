Renogy’s 300Wh Portable Solar Generator wields USB-C, AC, more: $336 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Renogy 300Wh Phoenix Elite Portable Solar Generator for *$336.15 shipped*. That’s $114 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. *Note: *Stock is running out, but more are on the way. If you’ve been tempted by the thought of taking a portable generator on your next camping trip or outdoor adventure, this deal could be just the one for you. It packs a 300Wh battery into a suitcase-like design that unfolds to showcase two large solar panels. When it comes to refueling your devices, there are plenty of ways to get the job done thanks to 18W USB-A, AC, DC, and 60W Type-C charging ports. The USB-C slot can be used to as both an input and output. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



