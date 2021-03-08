Stream six months of Apple Music for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

Best Buy is offering six months of the service for *FREE *to new subscribers. For comparison, you’d normally only get a 3-month trial from Apple directly and today’s deal beats our last mention by providing an additional two months of streaming. When it comes to listening to tunes, Apple Music is what I personally use and I absolutely love it. From the native Siri, HomePod, and CarPlay integrations to the tie-in with what your friends are listening to, it’s my favorite music service currently. Plus, I love being able to say, “Hey Siri, play the song that goes …” and then say some lyrics and have it play that exact song by the artist I’m thinking of, all without knowing the title. Plus, whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.



