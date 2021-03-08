Starfish can regenerate their arms, salamanders are able to grow new tails, and axolotls re-form their spinal cords - but scientists have found sea slugs that can grow a whole new body.Full Article
These sea slugs sever their own heads and regenerate new bodies
