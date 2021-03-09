How to change your computer name in Windows 10

Did you know that you can give your PC a name? Windows 10 includes a small feature that can help identify your PC by giving it whatever name you’d like, which is especially helpful when you’re trying to manage a number of PCs and need to know which PC is which.



Windows 10 has a lot of great things going for it, but one feature that deserves a big thumbs-down is the randomly generated name it gives your PC during a clean install. Instead of letting you name your computer something memorable, Windows 10 tags it with a name that begins “DESKTOP” followed by a string of numbers and letters. And yes, it will even do this for a laptop, too!



If you have more than one Windows 10 PC, this can get confusing, fast. Is DESKTOP-2P57JKL the PC in the dining room or the one upstairs? Who knows?



To read this article in full, please click here