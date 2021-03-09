Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Cumulative Updates

Microsoft has released new Windows 10 cumulative updates as part of the March 2021 Patch Tuesday cycle, and needless to say, the focus this time is on addressing security problems in the OS and the pre-loaded modules. Microsoft has thus shipped updates for all Windows 10 versions released so far, with the exception of version 1709, which has already reached the end of support. Worth knowing is that Windows 10 version 1703 is also reaching the end of support today, so the cumulative update it’s getting as part of this rollout is the last one. Users are recommended to upgrade to a newer Windows 10 version that still gets support. The most recent Windows 10 feature update is version 20H2 shipped in the fall of the last year. The list of cumulative updates available today is this: Windows 10 version 1507 — KB5000807 (OS Build 10240.18874) Windows 10 version 1607 —