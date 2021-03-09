Microsoft completes acquisition of Bethesda, some games will be exclusive
Published
Microsoft completed its deal to acquire Bethesda Softworks' parent company, and future games from the studio might be exclusive to Xbox and PC.
Published
Microsoft completed its deal to acquire Bethesda Softworks' parent company, and future games from the studio might be exclusive to Xbox and PC.
A GoldenEye 007 remaster was in the worksfor Xbox 360 but never saw the light of day.Now, a two-hour longplay of the remaster has..
4:06pm: Wide-sweeping rally carries S&P 500 to its best day since June It was a banner day on Wall Street, as the Dow added 694..