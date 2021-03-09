Review: Insta360 Go 2 is the simplest way to get great action footage [Video]
Published
While cameras keep getting better and more powerful, many are also getting smaller and easier to use. Action cameras have always been a great option to quickly grab some beautiful footage, and the Insta360 Go 2 combines an incredibly small form factor with a variety of mounting options to make capturing a moment effortless. Be sure to hit the video below and check out all of the features of the Insta360 Go 2.
more…