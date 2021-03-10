Google Doodle celebrates surgical face mask inventor Dr. Wu Lien-teh's 142nd birthday
Published
The latest Google Doodle honors epidemiologist and surgical mask inventor Dr. Wu Lien-teh on what would have been his 142nd birthday.
Published
The latest Google Doodle honors epidemiologist and surgical mask inventor Dr. Wu Lien-teh on what would have been his 142nd birthday.
In its latest homepage Doodle, Google celebrates what would be the 142nd birthday of Dr. Wu Lien-teh, inventor of an early version..