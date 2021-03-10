How the ROG Phone 5's crazy controls turbocharge mobile games
The next gaming phone from Asus has landed—and it continues to push the boundaries of mobile gaming. This year there are three versions of the ROG Phone 5: the standard ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The most expensive ‘Ultimate’ version is crammed to the gills with the highest-end specs including a Snapdragon 888, 18GBs of RAM, and a built-in screen on the back!
Adam Patrick Murray/IDG
The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate a tiny screen on the back. I put a picture of my cat on it.
