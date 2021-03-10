Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

If you have ever wished there was going to be a new Turtles in Time game, well Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge might be the closest you’ll ever get. Harkening back to the pixelated golden era of TMNT beat em’ ups, Dotemu and Tribute Games have now joined forces to create and announce a brand new side-scrolling brawler starring everyone’s favorite mutant turtles. Now slated for release on consoles and PC, head below to check out the Shredder’s Revenge reveal trailer.



