Amazon’s 1-day internal NVMe M.2 SSD sale has 500GB and 1TB models starting from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SK hynix (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering *20% off *its internal solid state drives. You can score the 1TB SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 Internal SSD for *$107.99 shipped*. Originally $225 or so, it usually fetches closer to $135 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. With read and write speeds of up to 3500MB/s and 3200MB/s, this model is “up to 6 times faster than traditional SATA SSDs.” A great little upgrade for an aging laptop or something along those lines, this is a solid option for “storing games, photos, videos, and other files.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



more…