2020 forced all companies to move their events to the online world, thus allowing people all over the globe to watch their announcements from the comfort and safety of their own homes, and it looks like 2021 wouldn’t be too different either. With the global health issue far from coming to an end, Microsoft is now getting ready for a new round of events that would take place online. According to a video published by Microsoft leaker WalkingCat, the Redmond-based software giant would hold the next Build event on May 25 to 27, and once again, the whole thing would happen digitally. Build is Microsoft’s flagship event, and in the previous years, it was used for several big announcements, including new Windows 10 features and other releases. The 2021 edition is likely to follow the same approach, only though we’ll all witness the announcements online because of the same awful reasons. All digital this year The fall edition of Microsoft Ignite is expe...Full Article
Microsoft’s Next Build Event Will Take Place May 25-27
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Geoeconomics And The Security Of Taiwan – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By James Lee*
Tensions are rising in the Taiwan Strait. Chinese warplanes have been entering Taiwan’s air defence..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Vuzix, Nerds On Site, Aurion Resources, Esports Entertainment Group, BioSig Technologies UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Recruiter.com, Idaho Champion Gold Mines, Vuzix Corporation, Golden Arrow Resources, CleanSpark UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
Papal Mass in Erbil 'nothing short of a miracle', organizer says
CNA
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Karora Resources, Hill Street Beverage Company, Medexus Pharmaceuticals, American Manganese UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Altiplano Metals, Biocept, Nextleaf Solutions, CleanSpark UPDATE ...
Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:PN) has reported January 2021 production results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near..
Proactive Investors
NA Proactive news snapshot: Psyched Wellness, Tartisan Nickel, Medexus Pharmaceuticals, O3 Mining ...
Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of..
Proactive Investors