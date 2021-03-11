Microsoft Fixes Windows 10 Antivirus Black Screen Issues

Windows 10 already comes with advanced antivirus protection, as Windows Defender (now called Microsoft Defender) is offered pre-loaded on the operating system, but as we know already, many people still prefer to use third-party products for several reasons. And of course, as one of the leading names in the cybersecurity world, Bitdefender is often the preferred choice for plenty of Windows 10 users. But some of those running Windows 10 Insider builds and Bitdefender antivirus on their computers recently came across that made it impossible to continue running the operating system. And it was all because explorer.exe was crashing repeatedly, in some cases leading to a black screen that required a forced reboot. The fix is part of the latest Windows Insider build Manually restarting explorer.exe made no difference, but removing the Bitdefender software brought things back to normal, though it goes without saying this wasn’t necessarily the best way ...