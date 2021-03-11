Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam just returned to its low at $44 off, more from $25.50

ROVE Dash Cam (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its R2 4K Wi-Fi/GPS Dash Cam for *$76.49 shipped*. That’s $43 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This dash cam leapfrogs many of its competitors with a sensor that’s able to capture crisp, 4K footage. You’ll also benefit from night vision technology that allows you to see well no matter what time of day it is. Once paired with a companion smartphone app you’ll be able to quickly download clips with no computer required. Built-in GPS keeps tabs on your driving location and speed for a full picture of what took place. This unit is Amazon’s #1 best-selling dash camera and is rated 4.5/5 stars by over 9,250 shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another dash camera deal priced *at $25.50*.



more…