Never run out of 9V batteries again: This 4-pack of USB rechargeables is just $17

Delipow Battery Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of USB Rechargeable 9V Lithium-Ion Batteries for *$16.99 Prime shipped* with the code *52SXB8UX* at checkout. Coming in at 51% off, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The thing is, 9V batteries are rarely used these days. But, when you need one, nothing else will suffice. This 4-pack will deliver the same 9V performance you’re accustomed to, but also delivers the ability to recharge via microUSB, meaning you’ll never have to throw them out. This can help reduce waste, as well as cut down on trips to the store when you need that random 9V. Rated 4/5 stars.



