Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2: Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, plus more RPGs

While we are still seeing a series of hangover Mario Day 2021 deals (they won’t last much longer), we are now tracking a wide-ranging Nintendo Square Enix sale. With deals starting from *$2*, today’s Nintendo Square Enix event is a great time to fill out your Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest back catalogue. While you can score the Final Fantasy VII remake for *FREE* on PlayStation this month (without the Intergrade DLC/PS5 upgrade), today’s sale is perfect for bringing some of the older titles in the series to your Switch library. The Mana collection titles are also present and accounted for here alongside Star Ocean, Romancing SaGa 2, and plenty of other notable RPGs. Head below for some top picks.



more…