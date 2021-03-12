What do you need for a good GeForce Now experience? | Ask an expert

Q: Given the current graphics card drought, I thought I’d give GeForce Now a spin. What do I need for a good experience in it? I’ve never tried cloud gaming before.



A: If you watch our weekly Full Nerd live show, you’ll know that we’ve repeatedly recommended Nvidia’s game streaming service to combat the double whammy of the graphics card shortage and price increases—the key reason being, you can run it on a potato. GeForce Now lets you play games you own (provided they’re on the list of compatible titles) on extremely modest hardware, as GeForce Now’s requirements are minimal. You just need a CPU that can keep up with the stream—if your computer can run Netflix, it should be able to handle GeForce Now.



