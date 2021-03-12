Microsoft Wants to Turn iPhones Running Microsoft Teams into Walkie Talkies

Microsoft has already announced a long time ago that it wanted to bring a walkie talkie feature to Microsoft Teams, and now it seems like it’s finally happening. As discovered recently, Microsoft is now working on updating Microsoft Teams for iOS with walkie talkie support, with the feature to go live as soon as June. As you could easily figure out, this new feature has a very simple purpose: to allow Microsoft Teams users to chat with each other instantly just like they’d do it with a walkie talkie. The feature will work on both iPhones and iPads, and Microsoft says it’ll overall reduce the costs for IT because employees can simply give up on traditional walkie talkies. Update going live in June Originally announced in January 2020, the update was released in private preview builds last year, according to Microsoft itself. “This new push-to-talk experience enables...