Remington’s wireless Shortcut Body Groomer + extendable handle now $28.50 (Reg. $43+)

Woot is now offering the Remington Shortcut Pro Body Groomer for* $28.30 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $60 and $43 or so at Amazon, today’s offer is approaching 55% off the going rate and is the lowest price we can find. This is also about $10 under the Amazon all-time low. Designed for full-body grooming, this model also includes five length combs, blade oil, a brush, and the extendable handle to reach your back. The 100% waterproof design is complemented by the built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 40-minutes of cordless runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.



